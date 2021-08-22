BCM Advisors LLC Has $33.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,124 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,388,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,707. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

