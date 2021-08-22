BCM Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,089,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 84,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,454 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.