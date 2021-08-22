BCM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

