BCM Advisors LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE ED traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $76.95. 1,834,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

