Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 141.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Beazer Homes USA worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $562.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

