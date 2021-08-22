Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 141.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of Beazer Homes USA worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BZH stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $562.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZH. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
