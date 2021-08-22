Beer Money Achieves Market Cap of $484,781.37 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $484,781.37 and $110,321.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,450,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

