Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Belden worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $6,799,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Belden by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Belden by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

BDC opened at $54.44 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

