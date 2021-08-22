Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Reaches $2.46 on Top Exchanges

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $77.55 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00005056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.79 or 0.00806592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00101796 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

