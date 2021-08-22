BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

