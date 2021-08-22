Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

NETW stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 374.40 ($4.89). The stock had a trading volume of 319,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,937. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.45. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01).

In related news, insider Nandan Mer bought 80,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

