Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

