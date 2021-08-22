Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €48.25 ($56.76) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.57. The stock has a market cap of $489.41 million and a P/E ratio of -259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.94. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €63.20 ($74.35).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.