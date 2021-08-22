Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BBY opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

