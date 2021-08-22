BetterBetting (BETR) Price Up 43,024.5% Over Last 7 Days

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00815362 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047717 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

