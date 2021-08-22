Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.21

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 61.3% higher against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00130168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00156736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,520.57 or 1.00070593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.00910519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.15 or 0.06622800 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,735,369 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

