BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 41,765 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 10.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 3,581,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

