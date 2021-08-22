BHK Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.16. 1,136,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

