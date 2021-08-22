BHPCoin Hits Market Cap of $11.78 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00155930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.25 or 0.99938970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00912350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.06608396 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

