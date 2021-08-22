BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $27.32 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00130475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00157448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,362.83 or 1.00053875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.34 or 0.00910761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.31 or 0.06555639 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.