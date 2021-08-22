Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $6.38 million and $772,833.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00803705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00101313 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 30,232,656 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

