BIKI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $270,853.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $270,853.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00820532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00102666 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

