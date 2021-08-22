Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bilibili worth $122,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $190,451,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $140,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

