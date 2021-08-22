Binance USD (BUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.19 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion and $4.19 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00820532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00102666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,302,519,501 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

