Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $12.29 billion and $4.90 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.50 or 0.00824350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00048878 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00101816 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,285,640,552 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

