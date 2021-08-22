Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 68.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 70.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $31,259.40 and approximately $536,233.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00131224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00156663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.44 or 0.99657539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.05 or 0.00912942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06576535 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

