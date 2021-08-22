BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 306,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

