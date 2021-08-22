Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Bio-Techne worth $105,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.09.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $479.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $504.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

