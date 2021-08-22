Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.94). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($4.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $16,028,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.50. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

