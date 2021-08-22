Bird.Money (BIRD) Market Cap Hits $7.33 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $810,445.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for $85.20 or 0.00170661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,018 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

