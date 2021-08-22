Birdchain Market Capitalization Tops $557,743.28 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $557,743.28 and approximately $156,610.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00815362 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

