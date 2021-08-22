Bit-Z Token Trading Up 116% Over Last Week (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00811016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

