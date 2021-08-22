BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $1.45 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,382.69 or 1.00020431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001064 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009464 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006927 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

