Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $306,605.64

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $306,605.64 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.98 or 1.00273361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00943478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.98 or 0.00479911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.00357869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,280,414 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

