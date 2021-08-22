BitCoal (COAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $23,994.61 and approximately $53.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00603093 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

