Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading Up 45.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $81.74 or 0.00163632 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $165.11 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

