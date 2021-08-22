Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $34,243.41 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002487 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00056599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00156362 BTC.

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,612,285 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

