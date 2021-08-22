Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $2.77 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00005603 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $515.92 million and $8.06 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001052 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00036584 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

