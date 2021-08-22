Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $55.24 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $71.06 or 0.00143930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $55.24 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00326140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00153286 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.