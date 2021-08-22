Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 207% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $329,748.20 and $1,080.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00326501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00145930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

