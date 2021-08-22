Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $305.37 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $305.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $163.60 or 0.00335725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,821,727 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

