Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,479.35 and $13.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

