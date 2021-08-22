BitMax Token Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00810771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101769 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

