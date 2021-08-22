BitWhite (BTW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $48,638.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. BitWhite has a market cap of $173,496.10 and $48,638.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.