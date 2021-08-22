BlackHat Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $293,867.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,920.09 or 0.99659466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.15 or 0.00912643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.94 or 0.06557998 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

