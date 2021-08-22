BlackHat (BLKC) One Day Volume Tops $306,532.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $306,532.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00132056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00157764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.94 or 0.99952335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00928696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.46 or 0.06621436 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.