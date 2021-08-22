BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $917.17. 384,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $884.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $924.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.