BlockMesh (BMH) Reaches One Day Volume of $251.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $98,263.88 and $251.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00807723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

