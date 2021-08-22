BLOCKv Market Capitalization Achieves $24.55 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $9,699.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00822942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00103341 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.