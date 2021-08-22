Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 1,695 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

