Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after buying an additional 488,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,933. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

